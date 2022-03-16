Fishermen made a grim discovery near the Humber Bridge last week when they found the body a puppy.

The RSPCA were contacted and the charity is now trying to trace the owner of the dog's mother.

The one week old Shar Pei puppy was found wrapped up in a cut-up blanket on a pebbled shoreline at Hessle on Friday, March 11.

The puppy was found near to the Humber Bridge

The dog had not been microchipped and did not have any obvious injuries. The cause of death, or when he died, is not yet known.

The RSPCA said it was unlikely he was lying on the shore for long because the tide was low and it didn’t appear he had been thrown into the water.

The charity said: "Whoever dumped the animal may have attracted attention making their way down onto the shore off a public footpath, Jean’s Walk, which leads from Cliff Road."

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Hannah Williams collected the puppy at around 3pm on the day and believes the distinctive child’s blanket may offer a clue to the whereabouts of the owner.

The body of the dog was found wrapped in a children's blanket

She is hoping they will come forward so the RSPCA can make a welfare check on the dog’s mother and offer any advice and guidance.

“It looks like a blanket that would have been given to a baby boy with its year of birth on, although one of the numbers is missing [201 is visible],” said Hannah.

“The shar pei pup was about 30cm long and there was no sign that he had been mistreated.

“It appears that he was put there to be got rid of when he could easily have been buried which does make the circumstances appear suspicious. I really hope he was dead before he was dumped as he would have been very cold and hungry.

“He was found by two fishermen and they were upset at discovering him in that location.

“I would like to trace the person responsible to find out what happened and also to check on the welfare of the mum and any other puppies from the litter.”