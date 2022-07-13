Eight people were injured in the incident, including some who were left with broken bones and a woman whose had had to be stitched back on afterwards, following the incident which took place on Shoreham Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 10.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force made an arrest yesterday (Tuesday, July 12) as detectives continue their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson added: “A 36-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Shoreham Street in Sheffield

“Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am on Sunday, July 10 following reports a number of people had been injured, after a vehicle was involved in a collision with a crowd.

“The vehicle was also in collision with a building, before leaving the scene.

“Eight people are known to have been injured in the incident. Three people received serious injuries, including broken bones and a serious hand injury. Five further people received non-serious injuries.”

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage. This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible.”

The building the driver crashed into was the Bellairz nightclub at the corner of Shoreham Street and Mary Street, which was boarded up yesterday.

Officers are still keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the incident.