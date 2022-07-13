Somaiya Begum murder: Leeds Beckett University pays tribute to 'thriving' biomedical science student

The 20-year-old, whose body was found last week after she had been missing for several days, was studying biomedical science at Leeds Beckett University.

Miss Begum's uncle Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, appeared at Bradford Crown Court yesterday charged with her murder.

Police expect to charge several other people in connection with the case and four suspects are currently on bail, including an 81-year-old woman.

Somaiya Begum

No plea was taken from Mr Khan during the brief hearing.

A tribute from Dr Jim Boyne, head of biomedical sciences at Leeds Beckett, said: "Leeds Beckett University is deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved Somaiya at this terribly distressing time.

"Somaiya had settled into life at Leeds Beckett University well and had a bright future ahead of her. She was thriving on her degree in biomedical science, displaying an excellent academic skill set.