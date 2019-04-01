Shots fired at house in Bradford

Armed police attended a house in Bradford after shots were fired at the address.

At about 10.30pm on Sunday, March 31 police received a report of a window being damaged at an address in Agar Street in Girlington.

The caller believed this had been caused by a firearms discharge, which was confirmed by police enquires at the scene.

No one was injured.

Police confirmed that there will be patrols in the area today (Monday, April 1).

Detective Inspector Anthony Scopelitti, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward and are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the time leading up to, or immediately after it.

“Unlawful possession of firearms or the discharging of such weapons will not be tolerated in West Yorkshire and we have launched a full investigation with partners into the circumstances to identify who was responsible.

“Local officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area today.”

Anyone with information which may assist can contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190166872.

