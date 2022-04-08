Aged 33 and 58, they are now in police custody and it follows the arrest yesterday of a third man, 49, also is still in custody.

Emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road near the Earl Marshall Guest House on Thursday following reports a man had been found unconscious in the street. He died from a stab wound.

Officers are still at the scene and South Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about the man’s death.

Det Chief Insp Phil Etheridge, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward.

“There will be a large police presence in the area today as we continue to carry out enquiries. Please speak to an officer if you have any questions or concerns.”