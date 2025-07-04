Special £1m police unit to crack down on County Lines in West Yorkshire

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office said that £1m will be used to tackle gangs travelling in and out of the region, with £300,000 going towards victim support.

County Lines describes gangs who are based in major cities, but set up outposts in smaller towns and rural areas to deal drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of the most violent models of drug supply and often sees children exploited to move and store drugs and money.

This has been known to destroy small towns with a sudden influx of drugs and weapons.

In particular, these gangs use a method called “cuckooing”, where they take over a vulnerable person’s flat and force them to stash drugs.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said: “The appalling reality of County Lines drug running is that criminal gangs exploit children and teenagers to run drugs, further drawing them into violence and serious crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on patrol with officers from West Yorkshire Police during a visit to Halifax Police Station. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“We’ve also seen competing drugs gangs running operations into small towns and communities also tackling violence and knife crime into those too.

“Officers at West Yorkshire Police have already made important progress in combatting drugs running in the area, and this funding will help the force go further to put a stop to this evil practice.”

West Yorkshire has been one of the biggest exporters of County Lines gangs in recent years, with criminals from Leeds and Bradford opening up supply lines in more rural areas.

In March, four members of a drug gang from Bradford were jailed for more than 26 years for “plaguing” Harrogate with cocaine and heroin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While three West Yorkshire gangsters were imprisoned in May for taking over addresses in Grimsby to sell Class A drugs.

In recent months, West Yorkshire Police have made 28 arrests relating to County Lines gangs.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jones said: “The formation of a dedicated Task Force for West Yorkshire gives us an opportunity to build on the work we already do in tackling County Lines crime head on, making an even greater positive impact.

“County Lines crime has a direct effect on communities across the whole of West Yorkshire – from the exploitation of young and vulnerable people who are often coerced into doing the dirty work of hardened organised criminals, to the serious violence and drug-related misery that comes with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is clear – we will be relentless in our pursuit of those behind County Lines by disrupting their illicit enterprises.

Mayor Tracy Brabin added: “We must protect our local communities, including vulnerable children, from the scourge of drugs and gang violence.

“This significant investment into a dedicated taskforce and support for victims will bolster our ongoing efforts to tackle this issue.