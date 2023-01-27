St James's Hospital bomb scare: NHS worker charged with terror offence

An NHS worker has appeared in court accused of planning a terrorist attack at an RAF base, after he was allegedly found with a homemade bomb outside the hospital in Leeds where he worked.

Mohammad Farooq, 27, allegedly constructed a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7 kilos of a homemade low explosive mixture and a length of pyrotechnic fuse.

The Clinical Support Worker was arrested in the early hours of last Friday outside the maternity unit at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds, where he had been due to work a shift.

The incident led to the The Gledhow wing of the hospital being evacuated and a bomb disposal team was called.

A bomb disposal unit at St James's Hospital, Leeds, where patients and staff were evacuated from some parts of the building following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Farooq is said to have told a man he “felt like killing everyone” before showing him a gun. He then allegedly told police officers he had a bomb.

His actions at the hospital are not alleged to have been motivated by terrorism but a grudge towards another member of staff.

But the NHS worker has also been accused of carrying out “hostile reconnaissance” of an RAF base in Yorkshire on January 10 and 18, after being inspired by radical Islam and Jihad.

Prosecutors said and he chose the target because of online encouragement to carry out a “lone wolf” attack at the site.

A member of the bomb disposal unit wearing protective equipment at St James's Hospital, Leeds, where patients and staff were evacuated from some parts of the building following the discovery of a suspicious package outside the Gledhow Wing (Photo: Ben Lack/PA Wire)

Farooq, from Roundhay in Leeds, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday from a police station in Bradford wearing a grey tracksuit.

He spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth but was not asked to enter pleas to the three charges he faces.

Farooq is charged with one count of engaging in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, between July 12 and last year and January 20.

Prosecutor Mark Luckett said he allegedly had instructions to assemble a homemade explosive device, bought equipment and made the bomb, researched the RAF base online, and engaged in reconnaissance of the alleged target.

He is also charged with possessing an explosive substance and possessing an imitation firearm – a Gediz 9mm PAK semi-automatic pistol – with intent to cause fear of violence on the same date.

There was no application for bail and chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey next Friday.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said after Farooq was charged: “We understand people may have concerns following last week’s arrest and the resulting charges.

“For counter terrorism policing and its partners, public safety remains our priority at all times and an extensive and thorough investigation has led to the charges brought today.

“These inquiries have confirmed our initial assessment that this was an isolated incident.

“We are satisfied that there is currently no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities or the UK hospital estate, in connection with this investigation.