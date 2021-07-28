Staffordshire bull terrier knocks mother and baby to the floor before biting man's hand and injuring pug in Baysgarth Park attack

A Staffordshire bull terrier knocked a mother and her baby to the ground before biting a man's hand and injuring a pug in a park attack.

By Lucy Leeson
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:45 am

A couple were walking their pug and baby at Baysgarth Park in Barton-upon-Humber at around 5.50pm on Saturday when the attack took place.

The black Staffordshire bull terrier, which had white on its chest, ran over to the couple and knocked the woman and her baby to the floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It then attacked the pug, causing a cut to its eye.

A couple were walking their pug and baby at Baysgarth Park in Barton-upon-Humber at around 5.50pm on Saturday when the attack took place.

When the man tried to intervene, the dog bit him on the hand.

Read More

Read More
Police launch urgent appeal to locate missing 76-year-old York man Anthony Atkin...

Members of the public rushed to help the couple.

Humberside Police are appealing for those who helped and any other witnesses to get in touch by calling them on 101 and quoting reference number 16/75354/21.