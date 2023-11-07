Teenage boy dies after reported stabbing in Horsforth as large police presence remains in Leeds town

West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of the 15-year-old today (November 7).

Officers were called to the Town Street shortly before 3pm after a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.

Emergency services attended and the 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition. It was later confirmed that he had died.

A 15-year-old has died after a reported stabbing in Horsforth. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Police cordons are in place while forensic examinations take place. Another teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. The victim’s family have been informed.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life.

“We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally.

“Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”

Witnesses are urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the force’s Live Chat website, quoting reference 0952 of November 7.