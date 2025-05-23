Teenage cyclist suffers life-changing injuries in hit-and-run as three men arrested in West Yorkshire
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his electric bike on Peep Green Road, Hartshead, Liversedge, between 9.05pm and 9.13pm on Friday (May 2).
Emergency services were called to the scene after the boy was found by passers-by and taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police believe the incident involved at least one vehicle that left the scene without stopping.
It is thought one of the vehicles involved may be a white Volkswagen Touareg or Tiguan with a damaged wing mirror, panoramic black sunroof and tinted rear windows.
Three men, all aged 30, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remain under investigation.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Roads Policing Unit officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and are urgently appealing for information to help them locate the vehicle involved.
“They are also appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident, to contact them.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 1969 of May 2 or reference 13250247006 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
“Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”