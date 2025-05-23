Three men have been arrested after a teenage cyclist suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a hit-and-run.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his electric bike on Peep Green Road, Hartshead, Liversedge, between 9.05pm and 9.13pm on Friday (May 2).

Emergency services were called to the scene after the boy was found by passers-by and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the incident involved at least one vehicle that left the scene without stopping.

It is thought one of the vehicles involved may be a white Volkswagen Touareg or Tiguan with a damaged wing mirror, panoramic black sunroof and tinted rear windows.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Three men, all aged 30, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remain under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Roads Policing Unit officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and are urgently appealing for information to help them locate the vehicle involved.

“They are also appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident, to contact them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 1969 of May 2 or reference 13250247006 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat