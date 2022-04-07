Police have been carrying out investigations since the attack last month and are asking for witnesses to hep find the suspects.
It happened on Wednesday March 30, between 2.20pm and 2.50pm, outside the Gian Superstore on East Bank Road.
South Yorkshire Police say 19-year-old man was confronted by two men outside the shop where one of the men produced a machete and attacked him.
The victim ran off down East Bank Road, followed by the two men, and the attack continued in the middle of the road before the two suspects fled the scene leaving the victim with stab wounds to his face and torso which required stitches.
PC Reino Cronje said: “Since the incident we have carried out extensive enquiries to try and locate the suspects, and have also been carrying out extra patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.
“We are now urging any witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened to come forward. If you think you can assist our enquiries, then please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/62199/22 or report online at southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.