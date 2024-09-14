Yorkshire teenager charged with attempted murder after August Leeds shooting
On August 11, West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after a man was shot.
At 2.47pm, that day, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to the incident in Stainbeck Road, in Leeds.
Armed officers were deployed to the scene, near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue, and found the man further up Stainbeck Road with a gunshot wound.
The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.
He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.
West Yorkshire Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Friday (Sept 13).
Mohammed Shakeel Malik, of Stonegate Edge, Meanwood, Leeds, has been remanded in custody as he was charged with attempted murder.
The 18-year-old will appear before magistrates in Leeds on Saturday (Sept 14).