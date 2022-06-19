Teenager charged with murder after man, 53, dies from injuries in hospital

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a man sustained fatal injuries in an incident in Hull earlier this week.

By Grace Hammond
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 2:21 pm

Humberside Police officers were called to an incident on Sherburn Street, Hull, at around 5:30pm on Tuesday (June 14), following reports of concern for a man’s safety.

Daniel Thomas, 53, known by those close to him as ‘Mark’, was taken to hospital to receive treatment, but sadly died from his injuries.

Kieran Scott, of Homethorpe, Hull, has been charged with murder in connection with the death.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday June 20.

"Mr Thomas’ family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with his loved ones who have asked for privacy at this very difficult time," officers said.

A second man arrested in connection with the incident has been released from police custody with no further action.