Teenager charged with murder after man, 53, dies from injuries in hospital

Humberside Police officers were called to an incident on Sherburn Street, Hull, at around 5:30pm on Tuesday (June 14), following reports of concern for a man’s safety.

Daniel Thomas, 53, known by those close to him as ‘Mark’, was taken to hospital to receive treatment, but sadly died from his injuries.

Kieran Scott, of Homethorpe, Hull, has been charged with murder in connection with the death.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday June 20.

"Mr Thomas’ family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with his loved ones who have asked for privacy at this very difficult time," officers said.