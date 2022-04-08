West Yorkshire Police today (Friday) have confirmed that Bernadett Berki (16) and Szimonetta Berki (15) from Kirklees, who were subjects of a previous missing persons appeal both last week and previously in March 2018 have been found safe and well.
Read More
Read MoreRobbers flee empty-handed after man they threatened with a Samurai sword in Shef...
It was thought that Bernadette Berki had been seen on Wednesday, March 23 2022 at around 10pm in the Halifax Road area of Dewsbury which prompted a renewed appeal.
The force also thanked members of the public who had helped with the appeal.