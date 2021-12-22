‘Terrified’ chihuahua ‘violently beaten’ by owner who threatened RSPCA inspector

Dolly had a fractured spine and multiple broken ribs at the time of her rescue, but is now looking forward to a happy Christmas after being adopted by RSPCA officer Lucy Green, 29.

Inspector Alice Wilson, who investigated, said: “Dolly was first taken into vets on December 18 with a broken leg and paw.

“Her owner was told to bring her back after Christmas for further treatment but she wasn’t returned.

Dolly is looking forward to a happy Christmas after being adopted by an RSPCA officer

“Then, on January 13 and 24 she was presented twice more with more injuries and vets became suspicious and admitted her to hospital before contacting us.”

Ms Wilson explained that Dolly had suffered a fractured spine and foot, broken ribs, and had extensive swelling and bruising around her muzzle as well as puncture wounds to her ear and redness around her neck.

“When the vet placed her on the ground she ran towards the staff and hid behind their legs; she cowered low to the ground, shivering, with her tail between her legs. It was clear that she was terrified.”

Experts suggested that the injuries had happened over an extended period of time between August 2019 and January 2020 and were not linked to a single event or incident.

Dolly before she was adopted

“We discovered that her third vertebrae had been fractured - indicative of a tail pull injury - and her tail was dislocated,” Ms Wilson said.

“Both of her dew claws had been ripped off and all of her metacarpals were fractured in her front right paw.

“The vet believed that the bruising and swelling around her muzzle was consistent with a heat-related or chemical injury just days before, and they also found blood in her bladder.”

Dolly as her leg was healing

According to the RSPCA, Dolly’s owner was “very volatile” and threatened Inspector Wilson while she was investigating the case.

During an interview the owner claimed that Dolly’s injuries had been caused after she had a seizure while in the bath and he tried to resuscitate her.

He claimed her neck was red due to an allergic reaction, the puncture wounds had been caused by another dog, and she’d fractured her paw after getting it caught in a door.

Inspector Wilson added: “Vets said that the injuries to her muzzle suggested excessive force such as a firm grip or a ligature and that they were not consistent with his claims.”

Lucy and Dolly

Dolly’s owner eventually pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act - causing unnecessary suffering by inflicting blunt force trauma and physical violence, and failing to meet her needs.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from keeping animals for life.

Fortunately Dolly’s story has a happy ending.

She was taken in by RSPCA York Animal Home and placed in a foster home Ms Green, who has now adopted her.

Ms Green said Dolly was initially quite timid but now has “the biggest personality” and is “really clever and super cheeky”.

“At first she was very nervous about certain things; she didn’t like sudden movements or loud noises, she didn’t like you sweeping the floor and hated the vacuum,” she said.

Dolly now has "the biggest personality"

“For example there have been times where someone shouts on the TV or loud music may come on during an advert and she will stop what she is doing and shake, lower her head and tuck her tail up under herself.

“It was heartbreaking to see how she’d been affected by the abuse she’d experienced.”

“Now, thankfully, she’s the polar opposite.

“She loves zoomies, loves going to new places and makes herself at home straight away jumping on everyone’s sofas.

“She’s very spoiled and sleeps under the quilt in my bed every night!”

“She will do anything for a snack and has learned how to trick my parents’ dogs into thinking there’s someone at the door so she can run around and eat all their snacks when they go to check it out!”

As Ms Green is working this Christmas day, Dolly will spend the day with her parents and their two dogs.

“She’ll be snug and warm in her specially-made Christmas coat and she’ll be spoiled rotten with festive toys and delicious treats,” she said.