Three men in court after armed police called to stabbing in Yorkshire village

Three men are to appear in court after armed police were called to a stabbing in a Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the village of Brompton, near Northallerton, at around 5.30am on Wednesday (Jan 15).

Two men, one in his mid-30s and another in his late 20s, were both found with stab wounds. The man in his 30s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police said.

Three men were arrested by firearms officers at a property in the village.

A 24-year-old man from Thirsk has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two offences of wounding with intent.

A 23 -year-old man from Thirsk has been charged with two offences of wounding with intent and an offence of possession of a bladed article.

A 49-year-old man from Northallerton charged with two offences of wounding with intent.