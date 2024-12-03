Police recover van belonging to Michelin-starred Yorkshire chef Tommy Banks - but 2,500 pies are still missing
Tommy Banks made an appeal to the thieves on Instagram upon discovering his refrigerated Fiat van had been stolen with almost a ton of pies inside - calling on them to drop them off somewhere they could be eaten by people who need them.
The pies were headed to the Made in Oldstead stand at York Christmas Market and were due to feed thousands of festive foodies - but they have had to be replaced at the last minute due to the theft.
North Yorkshire Police said the white Fiat Ducato van was found abandoned with false number plates in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough and was recovered by Cleveland Police.
The theft took place from a business park in Melmberby near Ripon over the weekend of November 29 and December 2.
Giving an update to his followers on Instagram, the Michelin-starred chef said: “The health of the pies and the whereabouts are still, as yet, unknown.”
On Monday (Dec 2), he made a direct appeal to the thieves.
He said: “If you see this video, I know the pies are gone and I know you’ve nicked my van and we probably not getting it back, but you can’t do anything with these pies because they’ve got my name written all over them.
“Can you drop them off somewhere? Drop them off at a community centre or somewhere someone can eat them, someone who needs them can eat them. I know you’re a criminal but maybe just do something nice because it’s Christmas and maybe we could feed a few thousand people with these pies that you’ve stolen. Do the right thing.
“Also, if you’re out there and someone offers you some pies and it’s not me, they’re stolen so tell the police.”
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is ongoing into the theft and anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12240219809. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.