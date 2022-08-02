Tributes paid to dad with 'heart of gold' who died in Yorkshire reservoir

Tomasz Lugowski, 50, died in Ardsley Reservoir on Saturday, July 16 after he went swimming and got into difficulty in the water.

His friends and family have paid tribute to him and set up a gofundme page to raise money for his funeral.

Kacper Imbiorkiewicz, who set up the page, wrote: “He had a heart of gold and always put smiles on peoples faces.

“He loved football and going to football games. This news has come as a shock to family and friends who are still having a hard time fully understanding what has happened.

“This was such an unexpected accident and none of us were prepared for it.

“We have started raising money so that we can offer him the funeral he deserves to have.

“As this incident occurred in such a drastic way none of us have the resources to give him the send off he well and truly deserves.

“Thank you for any donations they are really appreciated by all the family in these hard times.”

West Yorkshire Police said the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Speaking in July, Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said: “This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.