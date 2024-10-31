Tributes have been paid to the 54-year-old mother who died in a crash on the M1 near Barnsley.

On Friday (Oct 25), just after 11am, South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash on Haigh Roundabout, close to the M1 Junction 38.

Police reported a white Vauxhall Vivaro collided with a grey Peugeot 208.

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she later died.

A 29-year-old man, the driver of the van, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on police bail.

Deborah was described by her family as "selfless, hardworking and incredibly creative and artistic". | South Yorkshire Police

The driver of the Peugeot has now been named by her family as 54-year-old Deborah Girgis.

Her family is being supported by our officers and, on Thursday (Oct 31), released a tribute in her memory.

They said: "Deborah was a beloved mother, wife and sister. She was selfless, hardworking and incredibly creative and artistic. She loved her garden and collecting antiques.

"She put everyone else first and asked for very little in return. Losing her so unexpectedly has been a hammer blow to our family and left a hole that can never be filled."

South Yorkshire Police released a statement saying they are still appealing for witnesses.

They said: “We’re still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers, or may have footage of the vehicles prior to the collision.