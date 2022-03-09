Humberside Police were called to a property following reports of a concern for safety on Roborough Close, at Bransholme, at around 12.20pm on Sunday.

When they got there, officers discovered 53-year-old Neville Morrison had suffered fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 37 and 50, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are still in police custody and a cordon remains in place at the scene as enquiries continue.

A Humberside Police spokesperson added: "Neville’s family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers, our thoughts are with his loved ones who have asked for privacy at this very sad time."

He said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community. Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns."

He asked that anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police should call 101 quoting log 230 of 6 March or via an online form at the Major Incident Public Portal. To report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.