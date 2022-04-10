John Gilliver, 33, and Liam McGuire, 30, were formerly significant members of an Organised Crime Group (OCG) operating in the Mexborough area.

They are already serving prison sentences in relation to violent disorder committed in December 2020. During the investigation, evidence, including from mobile telephones, revealed the pair’s involvement in the drugs conspiracy.

John Gilliver has been handed a further sentence of eight years and four months.

Between January 2017 and July 2018 a number of warrants were executed at addresses, where Class A and B drugs were recovered along with quantities of cash and weapons.

Gilliver has been handed a further sentence of eight years and four months, while McGuire received an additional seven years and six months.

DC Mark Parry said: “This is certainly good news for the residents of Mexborough and surrounding areas, who had to put up with gang-related activity, including witnessing incidents of significant violence and drug supply, on a regular basis.

“Drug supply links to street violence and we are working tirelessly to put a stop to organised crime groups in South Yorkshire.