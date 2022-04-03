Two held after police find pair with gun in Yorkshire nature reserve

The pair were spotted carrying the air weapon by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team.

A spokesman said: “We happened across two lads in a nature reserve with an air rifle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We cant comment further as its a live investigation but fair to say you cant stroll about with a gun of any kind out in public like this.

Police found the pair carrying a gun in the South Yorkshire nature reserve.

"This one falls under trespass with an air weapon and can carry a hefty punishment, three months prison and £2,500 fine.

“Hope we saved the local wildlife in the nature reserve some pain and misery by seizing the gun.”