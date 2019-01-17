Two Hull men charged after police dog and helicopter join search for stolen car

Officers have charged two men caught during a search which involved a police dog and the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The pair were arrested near to St Andrews Quay in Hull during the early hours of yesterday.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was drafted in to help with the search for a stolen car in Hull.

It followed reports that a car had been stolen on York Road in the city just before midnight on Tuesday, January 15.

A 20-year-old man from Hull has now been charged with driving a stolen car and driving without insurance, Humberside Police said.

Officers have also charged a 19-year-old man from Hull with being in a car that he knew was stolen.

A 22-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released with no further action taken.

The charged men are due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court in February.