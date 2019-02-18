Two men arrested after attempt to fraudulently exchange foreign currency at Beverley post office

Two men have been arrested after trying to fraudulently exchange foreign currency at a post office in Beverley.

Humberside Police said the men from London and Leicester had been released on bail while investigations continue.

The men tried to exchange the foreign currency at a Post Office branch in Beverley.

A spokesman said: "They tried to exchange around 12,000 Kronas worth of mixed Swedish and Icelandic Krona for pounds. The difference between both currencies is around £750.

"It’s believed they tried to exchange the money at a travel agent and supermarket before officers were alerted."

