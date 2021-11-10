Two men arrested in murder investigation after 72-year-old woman found dead

The victim, who was 72, was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services attended her property in Worksop, north Nottinghamshire, after she had become uncontactable.

A murder investigation was launched and detectives traced a vehicle to the Barnsley area. After stopping it, they arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 43-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police were originally called to Rayton Spur, in Worksop, at 10.35pm on November 9. A police cordon remains outside the home as officers continue to investigate.

A cordon was in place at the home

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working through the night investigating this incident, where we believe the woman was assaulted.

“This morning, officers’ tenacious efforts led them to the Barnsley area, where two men were stopped and arrested in connection with this tragic death.

“The woman’s family have been made aware and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them. Specialist officers will be working with the family and providing support during this extremely difficult time.

“We continue our work to understand the circumstances and the exact sequence of events in the moments leading up to this. Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct enquiries and offer reassurance.

“We would like to speak urgently to anybody who may have information or may have seen anything suspicious over the course of Tuesday afternoon, and we would ask them to call 101 quoting incident 844 of November 9 2021.”