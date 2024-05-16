Two men charged after death of mother and her four-year-old daughter in Yorkshire crash

Two men have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash killed a woman and her four-year-old daughter in Leeds.

Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue, Leeds, and Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Leeds, have both been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash in January 2023.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and her four-year-old daughter Lena Czepczo died following the crash on Scott Hall Road, which involved a white Audi TTRS shortly after 8.30am on January 16, 2023.

Both men have been released on bail. Bhachu is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on May 29, with Riyat due to appear at the same court on June 12.

