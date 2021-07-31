Father-of-two Marcus Ramsay was 35 when he was stabbed shortly after midnight on August 8, 2020, following an unconnected altercation at a street party which escalated into what police described as a "significant disorder".

Ruben Moreno and Isaac Ramsey, both 18, were convicted on June 11 and sentenced on July 30. Moreno, formerly of Aldfield Way, Sheffield, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 18 years for murder, while Ramsey, of Andover Street, Sheffield, was given life with a minimum of 14 years for manslaughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were both 17 when they took knives to the party in Horninglow Road, Firth Park, on August 7. Shortly after midnight on August 8, a 24-year-old man was slashed across the chest which set off a chain of events culminating in the murder of Mr Ramsay just 17 minutes later.

Ruben Moreno and Isaac Ramsey

The pair were spotted on CCTV numerous times following the events, showing them producing their knives and then running away when Mr Ramsay lay dying after trying to protect his brother. Police found the knives and launched a manhunt for the two teenagers, who went on the run for several weeks.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge HH Kelson QC said: "Marcus Ramsay died a hero. He gave his life to save his brother. He never saw the knife coming, you never gave him a chance."

Senior investigating officer, DCI Mark Oughton, said: “This case yet again lays bare the horrors brought by knife crime.

“Marcus Ramsay was an innocent bystander, whose gut instinct was to intervene and protect his brother from two teenagers he could clearly see were armed. Marcus was doing his very best to diffuse a dangerous situation. He wasn’t involved in the evening’s violence; he was trying to put a stop to it.”

Three other men also received knife wounds that evening, all in unconnected incidents.

DCI Oughton continued: “It’s important that we firstly recognise the dignity and resilience shown by Marcus’s family. They have attended court every single day, and over the last five weeks have heard harrowing details of his final moments while enduring the defendants doing their very best to distance themselves from any blame.

“I thank them wholeheartedly for their support through this investigation.”

Moreno was also given 18 months after admitting possession of a bladed article and was handed a further five year sentence after being convicted of attempted wounding on the same evening. These sentences will run concurrently.

Ramsey was given a six year term for his involvement in the same incident.

He was handed a further eight years after being convicted of wounding with intent after an assault which occurred in Gower Street, Burngreave on December 20, 2019.