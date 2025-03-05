Almost two-thirds of rape victims drop out over trauma of court delays, report finds

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that the Ministry of Justice appears to have simply accepted that excessively high crown court delays will continue to grow if the department just tinkers at the edges.

The backlog in England and Wales has almost doubled in five years to 73,105 at the end of September last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the report MPs warned the crown courts are unable to keep pace with the inflow of new cases, which is increasing after the recruitment of more than 20,000 police officers and a rise in complex cases.

They highlighted the backlog’s devastating impact on victims of crime and their families, as the prison population on remand awaiting trial hit its highest level in 50 years.

PAC Chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown explained that victims of rape and sexual violence are frequently waiting three years for their cases to go to trial.

While in 2024, 59 per cent of victims of adult rape dropped out of the justice system because they could not bear the trauma any longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Geoffrey said: “The Government agrees with this committee that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’.

“Our report is a terrible indictment of our criminal justice system and the Government urgently need to reorganise it to aspire to that world-class standard for which the UK used to be renowned.”

He urged the Government to set out a plan of action to start addressing the backlog, building on its existing mitigating measures under the Criminal Justice Action Plan, while it waits for the report on reform from the Leveson Review expected in late spring.

This came as Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that crown court judges will sit for 110,000 days in the next financial year, an increase of more than 4,000 on the previous 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Mahmood, who is also the Lord Chancellor, said: “This Government inherited a record and rising courts backlog, with justice delayed and denied for far too many victims.

“Bearing down on that backlog is an essential element of our Plan for Change, bringing offenders to justice to keep our streets safe.

“Funding a record number of sitting days is a critical first step. But there is more that we must and we will do.

“I have asked Sir Brian Leveson to consider radical reforms to deliver the swifter justice that victims deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government also said it would boost court maintenance and building funding from £120m to £148.5m this year.

Courts Minister Sarah Sackman added: “The crumbling state of the courtrooms we inherited illustrate why public confidence in our justice system has ebbed away.

“That is why we’re boosting funding for vital repair work so our courts are, once again, fit for purpose, safe and welcoming places.