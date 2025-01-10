Backlog in crown court cases is indicative of problems in the justice system

The backlog of criminal cases waiting to be dealt with by crown courts is indicative of a justice system that is broken.

Here in Yorkshire, Leeds has the fourth highest backlog with Sheffield not far behind.

Across the country there were 73,105 cases unheard at the end of September 2024, representing a 10 per cent increase on the previous year, and approximately twice the figure as in 2019.

This is a major concern. Long waits for cases to be heard have a very serious effect on defendants, witnesses and victims.

Leeds Combined Court Centre, Leeds Crown Court. PIC: James Hardisty

There should be particular concern for the wellbeing of victims. Being left in limbo, awaiting justice to be done is unfair on the victims. Some are having to wait for several years before they see justice being done.

It also means that potentially dangerous criminals are roaming free while they await trial.

The legal system in this country is underpinned by the principle that justice is to be done and seen to be done. Clearly that is currently not the case.

The reasons for the backlog are multifaceted. Before the pandemic, the caseload was at an historic low, but Covid measures meant the number of cases waiting to be heard soared.

On top of that there was industrial action by the Criminal Bar Association in 2022.

There is no silver bullet for addressing the backlog in crown court cases. But there needs to be evidence that case numbers are coming down.

The prisons crisis has already undermined trust in the justice system with criminals being let out early because there is not enough capacity.