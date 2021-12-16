Police were called to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, on Thursday lunchtime, alongside the ambulance service, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

They arrested two women, aged 17 and 45, on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No further details have been released about either the child or the arrested women’s identities.

Police were called to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, on Thursday lunchtime, alongside the ambulance service, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson said: “This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.

“There is a cordon in place on Norman Crescent in the Rossington area while our officers carry out their work, and therefore we are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”