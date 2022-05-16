Unlicensed Yorkshire mother caught driving her children and friends shopping in uninsured Audi A4

The woman's Audi A4 was stopped with her children and friends inside during South Yorkshire Police's Operation Scorpion.

The sting targeted vehicles being driven dangerously or illegally on May 11 in identified hotspots Stainforth, Barnby Dun, Thorne, Kirk Sandall and Armthorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: "During the day officers seized three vehicles, issued 12 traffic offence reports, reported one driver on summons and issued warnings about defect offences.

The woman was caught by South Yorkshire Police

"The day started when a Ford Transit van was spotted in Kirk Sandall and failed to stop for officers. The van was being driven in a dangerous manner on the wrong side of the dual carriageway on Wheatley Hall Road and found to be on false plates.

"The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene in the Clay Lane area. Officers conducted searches but couldn’t locate the driver, he however, forgot to take his mobile phone with him so enquiries are ongoing.

"Staying in Kirk Sandall, officers seized a Vauxhall Vectra from a shopping centre for being driven on cloned plates. The cloned plates were being used to hide the fact that the driver had no licence or insurance.

"As the day continued an Audi A4 was seized as the driver, who was out shopping with her friends and children, had no licence or insurance - she was reported for the offences. A flat bed van was stopped as officers in Humberside Police wanted to speak to the driver in connection to theft. The stop revealed the van to be on cloned plates and the driver was dealt with for the offences and his details have been passed onto colleagues at Humberside.

"More vehicles were stopped for drivers having no insurance, windows that did not pass a tint test, bald tyres and faulty lights.

"The Safety Camera Partnership also carried out speed checks on Broadway, Dunscroft, Wheatley Hall Road and Mill Street. Six drivers were found to be speeding and will receive letters in the post.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Inspector Alison Carr said: “Operation Scorpion allows officers to proactively patrol our communities and target those who cause harm in our communities.

“Vehicle crime will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire; those who drive without insurance or a licence are more likely to take risks and cause harm to themselves or other road users.

“Routine vehicle stops can often highlight other offences and crimes that are being committed.

“We are committed to creating safer roads and reducing the amount of people seriously injured or killed.