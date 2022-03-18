Figures show that the value of claims being paid out for oil thefts has quadrupled in the last two years.

It comes as the chief executive of The Neighbourhood Watch Network, John Hayward-Cripps earlier this week told The Yorkshire Post that he would be “very surprised” if oil thefts did not become a much more significant issue due to a massive increase in price for the fuel - in a similar way to when lead prices increase and churches become crime targets.

Andrew Chalk, rural insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “As the UK’s main insurer of the countryside, many of our customers rely on heating oil and sadly, recent reports are suggesting a rise in thefts from rural homes and farms.

Rural task forces among the region's police forces are stepping up patrols as oil thefts spike along with costs.

“Unfortunately, we find that when fuel prices increase, thieves prey on the countryside. These thefts not only result in the loss of increasingly valuable fuel but often cause damage to fuel tanks and other property, not to mention increased fire risk and pollution from spilt fuel.

“The isolated nature of the countryside means that many people may feel vulnerable to crime and we’re sharing advice with homeowners, farmers and other rural business to strengthen their security and help prevent fuel theft.

“The average claim paid for heating oil theft has been around £1,000 since the start of 2020, but with rising prices of oil, we expect theft to become more expensive. In recent weeks, we have seen high value theft from rural properties, including a heating oil claim for £4,500.”

Extra security measures, such as audible alarms and security lighting around tankers, which are usually hidden for aesthetic reasons, are also being recommended.

Meanwhile, Humberside Police has confirmed oil crime is now a trend that its Rural Task Force is monitoring following a number of thefts. There have been five reported incidents since the beginning of the year but the force says it expects these numbers to increase.

PC Kevin Jones said: “There have been five reported offences across our region since the start of the year but, as this could be an emerging issue, we are taking a proactive approach by offering advice and support to our rural communities – many of whom will be vulnerable due to either age or reliance on oil.”