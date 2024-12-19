A "nasty" brawl broke out on a plane which saw a passenger bite another holidaymaker on his neck.

The Jet2 flight was on its way back from Antalya, Turkey, and headed towards Leeds Bradford Airport when the incident occurred on December 6.

One passenger said the men had been sat next to each other and were "intoxicated" before they began brawling all of a sudden.

The traveller said: "The guy on the end seat got up and went 'f***k off, you're doing my head in'. He went to go and punch him and gorge his eyes out and my partner stopped that.

"There were a lot of fists throwing and one of them was biting his neck. The kids were screaming. We run a boxing gym and are used to seeing this stuff but this was something else.

"It was really horrible and nasty. There was blood everywhere. I was left traumatised."

The passenger said the fight broke out around 45 minutes into the flight and lasted around five minutes before they calmed down.

She said: "One of the guys pulled his [own] tooth out. I was told it was thrown somewhere on the plane."

The plane then had to be diverted to Bulgaria - where the two men were escorted off by the police.

Due to the incident the passenger said the plane had to then land in London Stansted airport in the UK and didn't arrive until around midnight.