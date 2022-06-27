Video of Paul Strutt's Honda car being driven dangerously and on the wrong side of the road was submitted to West Yorkshire Police last year. When the notice of intended prosecution was sent to him, he returned it saying his father was the driver.

When a notice of intended prosecution was sent to Strutt's father, Strutt, of Pontefract, returned it along with a death certificate that had been tampered with.

A man from West Yorkshire who narrowly missed hitting another car while swerving across the road tried to blame his dead father when he was tracked down by police. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

Strutt was charged with Perverting the Court of Justice, Dangerous Driving and Driving whilst disqualified.