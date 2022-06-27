Video of Paul Strutt's Honda car being driven dangerously and on the wrong side of the road was submitted to West Yorkshire Police last year. When the notice of intended prosecution was sent to him, he returned it saying his father was the driver.
When a notice of intended prosecution was sent to Strutt's father, Strutt, of Pontefract, returned it along with a death certificate that had been tampered with.
Strutt was charged with Perverting the Court of Justice, Dangerous Driving and Driving whilst disqualified.
He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court and was given 12 month disqualification until he passes an extended driving test, eight months imprisonment suspended for 24 months and has to do 300 hours unpaid work and pay a total of £496 in fines and court costs.