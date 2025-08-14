Villagers praised after detaining suspects following van theft from Yorkshire farm

Police have praised quick-thinking rural residents who helped detain suspects following a theft from a farm.

Three men have been arrested by North Yorkshire Police in connection with the theft of a van from a farm near Nappa this week.

Neaby residents found out about the theft and helped the victim look for the stolen vehicle, which had been crashed near Horton.

When the occupants tried to make their get away, a man was detained by the local residents.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Another suspect managed to get into a nearby 4x4 pick-up and drive off.

“It was later recovered and he was arrested, along with a third suspect as we worked closely with Lancashire Constabulary.

“The three men, who are in their 20s and 30s, were taken into custody.”

They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle theft, drug possession and driving offences.

Inspector Paul Crabtree, of Craven Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “While we’d never advise people to put themselves at risk, the courage of these residents has ensured three suspects are now in the cells.

“It speaks volumes about the community spirit in rural Craven and we’re grateful to everyone who works with us to keep our rural areas, villages and towns safe.”

