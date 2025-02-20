Wakefield: Appeal launched after 74-year-old pedestrian died following a crash involving a Honda near Castleford
On Tuesday (Feb 18), at around 2:49pm, police were contacted by the ambulance service following reports of a crash near Wakefield.
A crash occurred involving a 74-year-old pedestrian and a blue Honda Civic Barnsdale Road just after the bridge.
West Yorkshire Police said at 2:43pm the car, which was travelling along Lock Lane which turns into Barnsdale Road, collided with the man.
The pedestrian received emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have said the car was travelling away from Castleford towards Allerton Bywater and failed to stop at the scene.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the car in the time before or after it, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
“You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250095351.”