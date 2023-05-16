All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Wakefield man jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of rape at Leeds Crown Court

A Wakefield man has been sentenced for 16 years after being found guilty of rape at Leeds Crown Court.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 16th May 2023, 15:25 BST

Steven Wood, 43, of Linton Road, Wakefield, was sentenced on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Leeds Crown Court following the conviction of two offences of rape both receiving eight years, to run concurrently.

The offending took place in June 2021 and following an investigation by Wakefield District Safeguarding, Wood was arrested and subsequently charged in December of that year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on sentencing, Detective Constable Glen Sharphouse of the Wakefield Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Steven Wood at court and hope the victim can take a level of comfort and closure on the sentences imposed.

Most Popular
Wakefield man jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of rape.Wakefield man jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of rape.
Wakefield man jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of rape.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who attended court and gave evidence which ensured he received the sentence he deserved.

“Dedicated Safeguarding Detectives thoroughly investigate any offence reported and ensure that victims will always be treated sympathetically, with their needs put at the heart of every investigation.

“We would always encourage victims of sexual offences to come forward so we can investigate and provide the necessary support required.”