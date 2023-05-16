A Wakefield man has been sentenced for 16 years after being found guilty of rape at Leeds Crown Court.

Steven Wood, 43, of Linton Road, Wakefield, was sentenced on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Leeds Crown Court following the conviction of two offences of rape both receiving eight years, to run concurrently.

The offending took place in June 2021 and following an investigation by Wakefield District Safeguarding, Wood was arrested and subsequently charged in December of that year.

Commenting on sentencing, Detective Constable Glen Sharphouse of the Wakefield Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Steven Wood at court and hope the victim can take a level of comfort and closure on the sentences imposed.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who attended court and gave evidence which ensured he received the sentence he deserved.

“Dedicated Safeguarding Detectives thoroughly investigate any offence reported and ensure that victims will always be treated sympathetically, with their needs put at the heart of every investigation.