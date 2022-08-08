Mr Kirmond, 33 and from the Wakefield area, died after being assaulted outside the Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, in Weeland Road, Wakefield.

The attack happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Kirmond was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

DCI Sharron Kaye of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who is leading the investigation, said: “I can confirm that Jack has now sadly died from his injuries and this is a murder investigation."

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspiscion of murder and a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspiscion of assisting an offender.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we continue to hold a man in custody.

“I continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the assault or who can assist out investigation to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 0039 of 7 August.