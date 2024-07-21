Yorkshire detectives are investigating a serious assault which took place in Wakefield Road, Featherstone and have issued an urgent appeal for a key witness to come forward.

Police have issued an image of the male they would like to make contact with following the incident which took place at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, at around 1am on Saturday morning (July 20).

Two adult males remain in hospital with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a machete following the incident. One of the males is described as having a critical head injury.

Detective inspector David Greenwood of Wakefield CID said: “We are urgently seeing the assistance of this key witness who was seen in the vicinity of the Gulf petrol station at the time of the incident.

Police. (Pic credit: West Yorkshire Police)

“If you are this witness or know him or where he can be contacted, I would urge you to please come forward. This individual may hold crucial information that could significantly aid our investigation.”

Anyone who has witnessed the assault should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go on their Live Chat webpage quoting reference 13240391740.