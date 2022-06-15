Warning issued after men attempt to snatch two young girls off Yorkshire street

A school has issued a warning to parents after two men attempted to snatch two young girls off the street in South Yorkshire.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 7:44 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 7:47 am

Woodfield Primary School in Balby, Doncaster, has sent an urgent email to parents this morning following the incident on Monday afternoon (Jun 13).

The message, which has already been shared widely on Facebook, reads: “You may already be aware due to reports on social media but we have been informed this morning that yesterday evening two men attempted to snatch two children of primary school age from Weston Road.

"One was caught and arrested and the other got away.

Woodfield Primary School in Doncaster

"Thankfully both girls are safe. Please be extra vigilant and ensure you report in anything untoward to the police direct.

"We strongly recommend that all children are collected from school by an adult over the age of 18.”

It comes just days after a man was arrested for attempted child kidnap in a separate incident.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.