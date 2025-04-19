Dramatic bodycam footage has captured the moment armed officers intercepted a suspect following an alleged machete sighting in Doncaster.

On Sunday (Apr 13), South Yorkshire Police was alerted to reports of a blue Peugeot suspected of being driven on cloned plates around the Edlington area of Doncaster.

Police also had reports one of the occupants of the car was suspected of being seen in possession of a machete the day before.

After carefully pursuing the Peugeot, officers were able to stop the car using pre-emptive tactics.

As firearms officers tailed the Peugeot in an unmarked vehicle, colleagues from the same team in a marked police vehicle arrived from a different direction to intercept the vehicle and block it at a junction to prevent it from fleeing the area.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into police custody.

A woman was also dealt with at the scene for document offences.

While in custody, a snap bag of suspected drugs was found in his cell, leading to him being re-arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Inspector Blake said: "This was a great example of colleagues working together to communicate effectively with one another in order to track down a wanted individual and bring him into custody.

"Both sets of officers communicated on their radios to track the Peugeot's whereabouts before intercepting it at a safe point so the occupants had no choice but to stop and comply with police.