Watch moment ram raiders are caught on CCTV driving Golf into Yorkshire shop - before police catch them in the act

Firearms officers were on routine patrol in Scarborough on March 7 when they spotted David John Marsh, 50, and Martin Leo Duffy, 42, loading sandbags full of alcohol and cigarettes into the car on Falsgrave Road.

The pair had earlier used the Golf to reverse into the Spar's shutters and gain entry, but were caught on the shop's CCTV.

They have now been jailed at York Crown Court, with Duffy getting a two-year sentence and Marsh 22 months.

Martin Duffy

North Yorkshire Police have released footage of the moment the two burglars were apprehended with taser devices.

Damage to the shop front and its contents is estimated to have cost more than £10,000.

Detective Sergeant David Adams, of the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: "I welcome the sentences handed to David Marsh and Martin Duffy.

David Marsh

“On the date of the offence, they used a car to cause a serious level of damage to the shop front at significant financial loss to the owners. Many residents rely on this shop, and they too were affected while it was closed to the public.

"Thankfully, our Firearms Support Unit colleagues caught the two of them in the act and swiftly arrested them. They protected the public and prevented further offences and damage to the store.

“I pay tribute to the bravery of the two police officers concerned, and also to the tenacity of the investigating officer, PC Charlotte White, who helped to secure the convictions and sentences in this case.

"Marsh and Duffy showed a flagrant disregard for the wider public safety in their actions by effectively using the car as a battering ram. Both men now have time to reflect upon their dangerous and selfish actions in prison.

“This case sends a clear message that we will not let reckless and selfish criminal behaviour like this go without sanction and appropriate punishment. You will be put before the court and held accountable for your actions."

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Neil Drummond of the Firearms Support Unit, said:

“The brave actions of the two Firearms Support Unit officers, together with a thorough investigation, has meant these dangerous offenders have been brought to justice. This is an example of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis, putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the public of North Yorkshire are safe.