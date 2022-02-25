The victim, then 11, was walking home after class in Swindon, Wiltshire., when she was hit by James Groves, 25.

The girl, who had not been named, was left with bruising all over and needing stitches, and still suffers from headaches a year on.

Footage shows Groves eating crisps and playing on his phone while driving through the town in March last year.

James Groves pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drug driving and was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months

Travelling at around 27mph, the video continues to show the driver hitting the victim - who says she doesn't remember the collision.

The girl said: "I don’t remember much about the incident itself. I just remember waking up in hospital and my dad telling me I had been hit by a van.

"I am still feeling overwhelmed about the whole incident.

"I still get headaches when trying to focus on the television or mobile phone. This pain is like shooting pains and I normally go to sleep once I get this pain to try and help.

"When I try to sleep I keep thinking about the incident and then I struggle to get off to sleep."

Wiltshire police has released the footage today (25/2) to warn drivers about being distracted at the wheel.

The girl's father, who has also not been named, added: "It is particularly frustrating to hear that the collision could have been so easily avoided had the driver been giving the road his full attention.

"I’d urge everyone to be mindful of their actions when behind the wheel of a car, especially when driving near to schools at the end of the school day.

"Just a split second distraction could have devastating consequences.

"I would also urge parents to revisit the importance of road safety around busy roads, especially at school leaving times.

"I would hate for anybody else to be in the same situation as us."

Groves, from Cirencester, Glos., pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drug driving and was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years at Swindon magistrates' court.

A/sgt Ben Greening, of Wiltshire police, said: "This collision could have been so easily avoided had the driver been giving the road his full attention.

"It was the end of the school day and there were lots of children making their way home so the area was busy.

"With lots of young people around, it goes without saying that drivers should be on high alert.

"It shouldn’t take an incident like this for driver’s to be reminded of the dangers of using a mobile phone when driving, eating, or anything that takes your concentration away from the road.