Watch shocking moment police discover 'drugs lab' in shed making illegal THC vapes

This is the shocking moment police officers discover a 'drugs lab' in a criminal shed which was used to make illegal THC vapes and gummies.

The small lab was uncovered in Hoyland, Barnsley, by police officers following the arrest of a 23-year-old man last Friday (September 5).

Video footage shows two officers inside the shed pointing at and listing items such as THC liquid, dried cannabis leaf, gummy molds, and weighing scales.

South Yorkshire Police originally attended a call relating to a man threatening another man with a knife in the area.

After he was arrested they were informed that it was believed he was producing illegal vapes in his shed.

Coppers later visited the man's address were they found the illicit items.

A large quantity of vapes were also found, which officers believe were to be illegally modified and then sold on.

Barnsley Neighbourhoods Inspector Rebecca Richardson, said: "The production and supply of illegal vapes is something we are currently looking at as a priority across Barnsley, as we know this has been raised as a concern by local residents.

"Vapes which contain these substances can be extremely harmful to people's health and we know that they can often get in the hands of children.

"We are continuing to work with our council colleagues and ensuring that illegal and illicit vapes get removed from our streets.

"As well as working closely with schools all across Barnsley to raise awareness of the dangers of these vapes and substances.

"If you have concerns around the supply of illegal vapes, please do tell us about it. The information you provide helps us build our intelligence and knowledge of illegal activity in your area."