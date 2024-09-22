This footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows Snapchats sent by a thief who stole cars before offering them to the highest bidder on the social media platform.

Corey Rodgers, 19, stole the cars during a string of burglaries across South and West Yorkshire between April and June of this year. He targeted high value vehicles such as Mercedes, BMWs, and Volkswagen Golfs.

Rodgers, of Wordsworth Avenue in Sheffield, forced entry to homes before stealing the keys to the homeowners’ vehicles as well as other expensive items, such as a Louis Vuitton handbag.

“I hope Rodgers’ sentence now means his many victims can begin to draw a line under their ordeal.” Detective Sergeant Thomas Jordan

He had been released from prison in February of this year and tried to evade arrest by cutting off an electronic tag. However, he was located and arrested in June and a phone was seized from the address.

A snapchat account associated with Rodgerscontained two videos which had been sent to a group chat named ‘no 9-5 here 2.0’.

A number of tools commonly used in burglaries were also seized from the address Rodgers was arrested from | SYP

The videos showed vehicles stolen by Rodgers during burglaries and included the message: “Best bid takes em [sic]…”

A number of tools commonly used in burglaries were also seized from the address Rodgers was arrested from.

He was charged and later pleaded guilty to 10 counts of burglary dwelling and theft, one count of handling stolen goods, and one count of driving whilst disqualified.

He also admitted a further ten burglaries through the taken into consideration (TIC) process.

Rodgers appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on September 6 where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Jordan, of the Sheffield Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “Rodgers has caused untold harm across South Yorkshire and showed a complete lack of remorse by bragging about his actions on social media. He also attempted to profit from his crimes by offering vehicles to the highest bidder.

“Burglary leaves a lasting toll on its victims, who are often made to feel unsafe in their own homes. As shown by this result, we will work tirelessly to investigate every report of burglary across South Yorkshire and bring offenders to justice.