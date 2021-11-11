Watch the moment hapless Yorkshire driver crashes into wall - landing him with £310 fine

This is the moment a clumsy driver wrecked his car by smashing into a brick wall in Doncaster town centre.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 8:58 am

Police have released footage of the incident, which was captured on camera at the rear of the Mecca bingo hall in East Laith Gate earlier this year.

And the hapless driver, who fled the scene before officers arrived, has now appeared in court charged with driving offences.

The male pleaded guilty to the incident on July 22 on Coopers Terrace.

The moment this hapless Yorkshire driver crashes into a wall

A police spokesman said: “The driver was identified, and interviewed by police. He claimed that he thought something had ran out in front of him causing him to swerve and crash.

“CCTV in the area was reviewed, and as a result the man was reported to court for offences of driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of an accident.

"After pleading guilty he has received fines totalling £310, and his drivers’ licence has been endorsed with seven points.”

