Watch the moment hapless Yorkshire driver crashes into wall - landing him with £310 fine

Police have released footage of the incident, which was captured on camera at the rear of the Mecca bingo hall in East Laith Gate earlier this year.
And the hapless driver, who fled the scene before officers arrived, has now appeared in court charged with driving offences.
The male pleaded guilty to the incident on July 22 on Coopers Terrace.
A police spokesman said: “The driver was identified, and interviewed by police. He claimed that he thought something had ran out in front of him causing him to swerve and crash.
“CCTV in the area was reviewed, and as a result the man was reported to court for offences of driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of an accident.
Read More
"After pleading guilty he has received fines totalling £310, and his drivers’ licence has been endorsed with seven points.”
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.