Watch the moment man records himself releasing rats outside a Yorkshire mosque

This is the bizarre moment a racist, middle aged man records himself releasing a rat into a mosque.

The horror footage shows Edmund Fowler, 66, letting a rat out from a cage and into the grounds of the Grand Mosque in Sheffield at 9:32 am on June 2, 2025.

CCTV from outside the mosque also captured Fowler in the act of taking a cage containing the rodent out of the boot of his Black Audi and releasing it.

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard Fowler of Skelwith Drive, Sheffield, South Yorks, had driven to the place of worship on four occasions between May and June and filmed himself performing the criminal act.

During those visits had also been shouting racist insults at people entering the building.

Officers from South Yorkshire police subsequently charged Fowler with four counts of racially aggravated harassment which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing at the same court on June 27.

Police were notified of his offences after they were called to mosque following reports of a man allegedly stopping at the side of the road and released three rats from the boot of a vehicle.

At the time he was remanded to custody ahead of his sentencing hearing.

On Wednesday (Jul 16) he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from going near a mosque for 18 months.

He must also undertake 15 rehabilitation activity days and is banned from going to certain areas of the city.

It still "remains a mystery" why he committed the crimes.

Fowler was also ordered to pay £239 in costs.