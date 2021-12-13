Where is the worst place in Yorkshire for fly tipping? Illegal dumping rates for everywhere in Yorkshire revealed

Fly tipping incidents reported by local authorities rose by 16% across the whole of England over the past year, according to new figures, while enforcement action by councils fell by four per cent.
How did your area fare? Read on to find out which Yorkshire areas have the worst rates of fly tipping, and which have relatively low levels - as well as whether incidents have increased or decreased over the past year.
1. Bradford
Bradford had the highest number of fly tipping incidents reported of all Yorkshire authorities. In 2020/21, 18001 fly tipping incidents were reported - a 12% rise on the 16128 reported in 2019/20.
2. Sheffield
Sheffield saw the second highest number of fly tipping incidents in Yorkshire in 2020/21, with 12,126. This was actually a -15% drop on the 14,231 incidents reported the previous year.
3. Kirklees
The number of fly tipping incidents reported in Kirklees rose by 46% in 2020/21, standing at 8599, compared to the previous year's figure of 5891.
4. City of Hull
There was a 2% rise in the city of Hull in 2020/21. This year, the local authority reported 6044 flytipping incidents, compared to 5945 in 2019/20.