Yorkshire is currently basking in the glow of the first extended period of warm weather this year.

But with the warm weather brings an increased risk of fires breaking out across Yorkshire's moorlands.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A reminder about the danger of wildfires The risk rating for wildfire within our area has been raised to ‘severe’ level. Please go out and enjoy our countryside's natural beauty, but remain vigilant: a small fire can quickly develop and become devastating."

Firefighters damping down a fire on Marsden Moor

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire crews continue to battle a moorland fire near Huddersfield.

The service said: "We had 6 fire appliances in attendance at a moorland fire near to Cupwith Reservoir in Huddersfield. Crews tacklied two lines of fire - each one mile in length.

"4 blowers, 10 beaters, 1 major pump into open water and two wildfire vehicles were in use. We were also being supported by 6 pumps and 2 wildfire units from Greater Manchester FRS."

It comes less than a week after a large fire broke out on Marsden Moor and in the previous days three smaller blazes started by disposable barbecues were dealt with before they could spread.