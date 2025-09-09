Woman in her 40s found dead in street as police appeal for witnesses
At around 9:40am on Tuesday (Sept 9), police were contacted by the ambulance service after a woman was found unconscious in Redcar.
A woman in her 40s was found unconscious in the street on Lord Street and Alfred Street.
However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said her death is currently being treated as unexplained while enquiries continue.
The woman's family have been informed.
Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts remain with them [the woman’s family] at this extremely difficult time.
“Cleveland Police would appeal to anyone who assisted at the scene to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 172767.”