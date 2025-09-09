Woman in her 40s found dead in street as police appeal for witnesses

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:20 BST
A woman in her 40s was found dead in a Redcar street this morning, with police treating her death as unexplained.

At around 9:40am on Tuesday (Sept 9), police were contacted by the ambulance service after a woman was found unconscious in Redcar.

Most Popular

A woman in her 40s was found unconscious in the street on Lord Street and Alfred Street.

However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said her death is currently being treated as unexplained while enquiries continue.

Lord Street, Redcarplaceholder image
Lord Street, Redcar | Google

The woman's family have been informed.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts remain with them [the woman’s family] at this extremely difficult time.

“Cleveland Police would appeal to anyone who assisted at the scene to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 172767.”

Related topics:Cleveland PolicePoliceAmbulance serviceLord Street
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice